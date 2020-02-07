PET OF THE WEEK

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to introduce you to Roma, a 4- to 5-year-old Poodle. She came to us from a breeder, so she will need a patient owner to teach her that humans are OK to trust. Roma is a beautiful girl and looking for her first forever home with a patient owner to help her with house-training. She’s been spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, has had a dental/polish, and is current on preventions and vaccinations. Roma requires her new home to have a fenced yard.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. First Friday of the Month wellness checkups for the public cost $15 per animal. Shots are $12 per shot. Call or come in to set up an appointment.

A former breeder, Roma now is at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, which seeks a patient person to adopt her and help her trust people. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_LeagueDog.jpeg A former breeder, Roma now is at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, which seeks a patient person to adopt her and help her trust people.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.