COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, February 7

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments Fiscal Board and Ops Board: 8:30 a.m., Conference Room C, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: regular meeting (following 8:30 a.m. Fiscal Board and Ops Board meeting), Emergency Management Agency Office, Suite C-103, county Community Center

Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee: 9-10 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

“Little Women”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, February 8

Laurie Pilia Book Signing: 10-11 a.m., Champaign County Library in Urbana. Includes meet-and-greet with the Triad grad, who wrote the memoir “Kisses From Sardinia,” and a Q&A session. Copies of book available to buy.

Free Dentistry Day: for all ages at Darby Dental Smiles. For appointment, call 937-834-2252.

“History of Cedar Bog”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person. OHC & CBA members free.

Bingo: Games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. 50-50 drawings, pull tabs, more. Food available. For info: 937-653-8185.

“Little Women”: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, February 9

“Little Women”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, February 10

Champaign County Republican Candidates Forum/Debate: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center.

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting/work session, in elementary building’s Hatchery, to discuss the future and personnel. Action may be taken.

Tuesday, February 11

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: 11 a.m., The Church of the Nazarene in Urbana. The topic will be NaCl the Salt Spa. Reservations are requested. Call Ruth Hunsberger at 937-605-3106.

West Liberty Online Townhall: 7 p.m. via Facebook, about the 5-year, 1.5-mill additional levy for parks and recreation on the village’s March 17 ballot. Questions, comments welcome. Village officials, Ball Assn. members will take part.

Wayne Township Park Committee: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Wednesday, February 12

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Thursday, February 13

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Friday, February 14

West Liberty-Salem Key Club’s Empty Bowls: 4:30-7:30 p.m. benefit dinner, WL-S High School cafeteria. Meal is $5, and all proceeds will go to the West Liberty Cares food pantry and the Caring Kitchen in Urbana.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Teen Overnight Lock-In: 8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12. To register or for more info, call 937-663-4349.

Saturday, February 15

Daniel Dye & the Miller Road Band: 7-9 p.m. concert, Champaign County Arts Council office, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The cost is $10 at the door.

Sunday, February 16

Running 4 Life Freeze Out: 5k run/walk, chili cook-off, dessert auction starts at 2 p.m. at M’burg school. Registration for the 5k is $20 the day of the event. No cost to enter cook-off. Entries must be crock pot size. Drop off desserts at 1 p.m.