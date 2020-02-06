Champaign County Arts Council hosts Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band

Daniel Dye & the Miller Road Band will present a 7-9 p.m. concert on Feb. 15 at the Champaign County Arts Council office, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The cost is $10 at the door.

Raised in Champaign County, Dye backpacked his way around the world, living in China, Germany and Poland, before returning to the United States and jamming with the musical Miller siblings (who happen to be his nephews and niece), bringing their sensibilities as young musicians to his own tunes. Over time, sing-a-longs at family get-togethers and weekly gigs at Mechanicsburg’s farm market grew into something more serious. The Millers, classically trained in the cello, viola and violin, added a more sophisticated sound to Dye’s guitar and harmonica. The banjo, mandolin, accordion and cajon were soon mixed in and the Miller Road Band was officially formed.

Dye’s songs have been influenced by folk, bluegrass, rock, blues, jazz, classical, country and gospel and his tunes combine these genres.

Jimmy Cummings of Buckeye Music Magazine wrote “the Americana/Roots/Folk sound of the band takes you back into time; a time before synthesizers and wah wah petals.” Niki Dakota of 91.3 WYSO described his tunes as “powerful short stories through simply beautiful lyrics.”

The band’s first album, “Daniel Dye featuring the Miller Road Band,” is about half Dye with banjo or guitar and half the MRB.

Dye and family host the annual Madden Road Music Festival in Mutual in August.

Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band will entertain on Feb. 15 at the county Arts Council office.

Information provided by the Champaign County Arts Council.

