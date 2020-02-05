Triad High School’s Student of the Month for February is Megan McManaway. Here are her comments.
Parents: Kellie and Todd McManaway
School activities and awards: Track
If I were principal for a day: I would have a stress free day for students.
Favorite school memory: Hanging out with Addie Smith
People who have been an inspiration to me: My sister, Hannah.
Lately, I’ve been reading: The Maze Runner
My advice to parents: Stop treating teens as children and expecting them to act like adults.
My biggest regret: Is not living in the moment of things.
Next year I will be: A sophomore.
McManaway
Submitted by the Triad school district.