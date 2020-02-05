Triad High School’s Student of the Month for February is Megan McManaway. Here are her comments.

Parents: Kellie and Todd McManaway

School activities and awards: Track

If I were principal for a day: I would have a stress free day for students.

Favorite school memory: Hanging out with Addie Smith

People who have been an inspiration to me: My sister, Hannah.

Lately, I’ve been reading: The Maze Runner

My advice to parents: Stop treating teens as children and expecting them to act like adults.

My biggest regret: Is not living in the moment of things.

Next year I will be: A sophomore.

Submitted by the Triad school district.

