It’s a new SPIN on Champaign County 4-H

The OSU Extension Office will be offering an opportunity for those not sure about 4-H to come and learn new skills at no cost beginning this Saturday. The new SPIN Club program will allow those interested in a specific area to try out 4-H for 6 hours. The time could be all in one day, split in 3-hour sessions over 2 days or 2-hour sessions over 3 days. Each month 4-H will offer a new SPIN topic. SPIN club participation is open to all youth 3rd – 12th grade and their parents. This includes current 4-H members and non-4-H members. This is a great way for parent and child to spend time together, learn a new skill and have some inexpensive fun experiencing 4-H. In 2020, there will be no charge to participate. The only thing you need to do is RSVP to the Extension office at 937-484-1526 prior to the event.

February SPIN Club will focus on Creative Arts on Saturday, Feb, 8 and 22, 9 a.m.-noon at the Champaign County Community Center. Learn how to paint on canvas using a variety of brushes and mixing your own colors. Participants can make yarn art, make a bracelet or learn to scrapbook. All items you make are yours to keep.

March SPIN Club will focus on Sewing. There will be three 2-hour sessions on March 16, 23, and 30th from 6-8pm at the Champaign County Community Center. OSU Master Clothing Experts will be there to teach how to cut and read patterns, operate a sewing machine, learn to sew by hand and much more.

April SPIN Club will focus on Healthy Living. Participants will learn fun,easy ways to exercise and eat healthy. Two 3-hour sessions will be held April 16th and 30th from 5:30-8:30pm at the Champaign County Community Center.

The summer SPIN Clubs will be announced and published in May. SPIN club participants are not eligible to participate in the Champaign County Fair or use any item made during a SPIN club as part of their yearly 4-H project. Participants will receive a Certificate of Completion.

Any youth in Kindergarten thru 12th grade, that would like to enroll in a regular 4-H club for 2020, now is the time. Most clubs are meeting starting to meet monthly. There are over 200 projects for youth to choose from as a 4-H project. Members completing projects in regular 4-H clubs are eligible to compete in judging and be selected to represent Champaign County at the state fair for non-livestock or specialty projects. All regular 4-H projects completed will be displayed at the Champaign County Fair. Animal projects taken in a regular club are eligible to participate in the state or county fair as long as they meet their project completion requirements. Members in regular 4-H Clubs receive awards, ribbons, and weekly fair pass to the Champaign County Fair.

To participate in one of the new 4-H SPIN Clubs, RSVP to the OSU Extension Office at least 3 days prior to the event or contact the office if you would like to join a regular club. For additional information, contact Melinda Ryan, 4-H Extension Educator at 937-484-1526 or ryan.1608@osu.edu.

By Melinda Ryan

Melinda Ryan is the 4-H Extension educator for the Champaign County Extension Office.

Melinda Ryan is the 4-H Extension educator for the Champaign County Extension Office.