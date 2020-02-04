UHS DECA students qualify for state competition

On January 30, nine members of the UHS and Hi-Point DECA Chapters competed at the Ohio DECA District 4 competition. Students participated in case study or presentation competitions. Other schools at the competition included Centerville, Northmont, Kettering Fairmont, Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia, Middletown, and Edgewood. Areas included in this competition were Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Finance, Hospitality, and Management. Each student had to place in the top 3 or 4 of their event to qualify.

Placing first for UHS were Grace Doyle, Marketing Communications Series; Izzy Laughbaum, Retail Management Series; Austin Rooney and Grant Hower, Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making; and Morgan Stumpf, Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan.

Placing third for UHS were Kate Bender and Sam Rooney, Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event; Joey Timm and Davis Seeberg, Marketing Management Team Decision Making.

Placing fourth for UHS were Justin Rutan, Professional Selling; Jessica Salyers, Business Finance Series; Keelee Vanhoose, Quick Serve Series.

Students will travel to Columbus on March 13-14 to compete against the rest of Ohio DECA. Each student will be working on their individual project/event in an attempt to place in the top 4 in order to qualify for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_IMG_6963.jpg