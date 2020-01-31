Batter up!

The Champaign Family YMCA is offering open registration for Youth Baseball and Girls’ Softball for numerous playing divisions now through March 8.

The YMCA will offer co-ed instructional leagues for ages 3-4 (Blastball) and 5-6 (T-ball). Blastball uses a soft bat, hits off a tee and has adult coaches on the field of play for instructional purposes. T-ball has a coach throwing three pitches to the batter, then reverts back to the tee after three thrown pitches if necessary.

Boys ages 7-8 are in the Sparky Coach Pitch League with an adult pitcher throwing pitches to the batter. Ten players will play defensively and all batters will bat in each rotation. Ages 9-10 is called Minor League and will play on a modified baseball diamond and modified rules pertaining to stealing, etc. Ages 11 – 12 will play in the Major League division on a modified diamond as well, but rules are closer to regulation baseball and players can play off base and advance at their own risk. Pony League for 13-14 year old boys is being offered again this season; last season, numbers did not permit a full team.

The Y is offering Girls’ Softball for the third year. Tentatively, age groups will be Sparky League Coach Pitch for 7-8 year olds, Minor League for 9-10 year olds and High School Prep for 11-13 year olds. The Y would like to offer a softball option for 14-15 year olds this year if numbers permit.

All players will receive team jersey, cap or visor, and team socks. Parents are able and encouraged to purchase their own grey baseball or black softball pants this season as they are not included. The age cutoff is May 1, 2020, for co-ed leagues and baseball and January 1, 2020 for softball. (As an example, if a child is 10 years of age but turns 11 before May 1 he/she is considered 11 years of age and must play in the proper age group.) All home games will be played at Melvin Miller Park again this year, 731 Childrens Home Road in Urbana. “Away” games for ages 7 and up will be at neighboring Champaign County ball parks.

Registration for Blastball is $35. All other leagues are $50 for YMCA members while non-member registration is $65. A $10 discount will be provided for each additional child in the same family. Registration is being taken daily at the YMCA Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive or online at www.champaignfamilyymca.org. For additional details or information, call the Champaign Family YMCA at 937-653-9622, option 0.

Coach Augie Martinez instructs in T-ball action during a session last summer https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_Augie-Martinez-t-ball-player.jpg Coach Augie Martinez instructs in T-ball action during a session last summer Pics by Panda Landon Hill, 12, heads for home against a Graham catcher during last year’s season. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_Landon-Hill-and-graham-player.jpg Landon Hill, 12, heads for home against a Graham catcher during last year’s season. Pics by Panda

YMCA baseball, softball registration underway

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Family YMCA.

Information from Champaign Family YMCA.