Triad graduate authors book

Laurie Henry Pilia will return to her hometown in Champaign County next month for two events.

Pilia and her family will attend a basketball recognition at Triad High School on Feb. 6 and a book signing, meet-and-greet and Q&A session for her memoir “Kisses From Sardinia” on Feb. 8 at the Champaign County Library in Urbana. The library event is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m.

Joyce Case, current historical fiction author and former Triad coach, said she saw promising talent in Pilia at a young age. She allowed Pilia to become a basketball, volleyball and softball manager at the age of 8.

Pilia went on to play sports in high school and graduated from Triad with over 1,000 points in basketball. In addition she was salutatorian of her graduating class.

Pilia’s awards and accomplishments in school included being named the Urbana Daily Citizen Athlete of the Week, All-Ohio in softball and basketball, as well as an outstanding player for Wright State University’s softball team. She earned a communications degree from Wright State in 2005 and a master’s degree in human resources from a college in Ireland in 2009.

Pilia has endured many challenges in her life and was determined to share her inspiring life story.

After hiring an editor, she began writing “Kisses From Sardinia,” which was released on Jan. 4.

Pilia lives in Florida with her husband, Carlo, and their two daughters, Sofia and Nora.

She owns a photography business (http://www.lauriepiliaphotography.com/), enjoys playing sports, reading and journaling, spending time at the beach, cooking and traveling internationally.

By Anna Gaertner Contributing writer

Anna Gaertner is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

