All are welcome to attend a free “World War II Memories” lecture at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, titled “The Anatomy of a B-17 Shootdown.” The story about the downing of a B-17 bomber and the capture of its crew on April 13, 1944, will take place at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana.

Staff report

Information provided by the Champaign Aviation Museum.

