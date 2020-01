Explore the history of Cedar Bog Nature Preserve on Feb. 8 with Ohio History Connection’s Regional Site Coordinator Erin Bartlett. Learn about the events and people that have had an impact on the Bog.

Cost is $10 per person. OHC and Cedar Bog Association members can attend free of charge. The 10 a.m. program will be held in the Nature Center at Cedar Bog, located at 980 Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

Call 937-484-4744 for more info.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/Cedar-Bog-Happenings-2020.pdf

Submitted by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.

