ODNR offers Canada goose management seminar

COLUMBUS – Landowners who want to learn more about ways to manage conflicts with Canada geese are invited to a free public program from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Division of Wildlife District One office, located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus.

The seminar will be led by Division of Wildlife staff who specialize in dealing with goose conflicts. Topics will include Canada goose conflict management, biology, ecology and population trends.

This program is best suited for ages 16 and up. The program is free, but pre-registration is required as seating is limited. Contact the Division of Wildlife District One office at 614-644-3925, or email derek.klein@dnr.state.oh.us.

Also learn more about Canada geese in Ohio at wildohio.gov.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.