Rotary Club salutes farmers

The Urbana Rotary Club’s 48th annual Rural Urban Night will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank 4-H Activities Building at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The event, which honors local farmers, will feature the crowning of the Farmer of the Year and will recognize the Acre of Corn Club.

Rural Urban Night showcases locally produced foods, with the Rotary Club providing pork, beef and lamb cooked by Chris Anway of Grillable Catering and Amy Forrest of In Good Taste Catering providing the rest of the food for the evening.

Tickets to the event are $15 and can be purchased at Perpetual Federal Savings Bank in Urbana, or at the Champaign County Courthouse from Judge Brett Gilbert of the Family Court.

