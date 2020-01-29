GOP hosts forum Feb. 10

On Monday, February 10, Champaign County Republicans will host a Candidates Forum/Debate from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center.

This event will be moderated by Taylor Armstrong and will include all the candidates for county sheriff and county commissioner. Questions for the candidates can be submitted at the meeting from 5-5:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be available.

County candidates on the March 17 primary ballot include county commission candidates Tim Cassady, David Faulkner, Steve Hess and Stacey Logwood, and sheriff’s office candidates Chad Burroughs, Matt Melvin and David Patrick.

Information from Champaign County Republicans

