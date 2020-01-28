Take guided hike through Kiser Lake Wetland

ST. PARIS – Learn about owls, and maybe see or hear one, during a nature hike guided by local owl expert and preserve manager Greg Helentjaris from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Kiser Lake Wetland, a fen preserve surrounded by Kiser Lake State Park. The trail adjacent to Mosquito Creek goes through the heart of the remaining wetland, an ideal location for these birds of prey.

The hike will begin at the trail head near the kiosk, 3975 Kiser Lake Road, St. Paris. For more information, contact Michelle Comer, the West District regional manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, at michelle.comer@dnr.state.oh.us or 937-537-6173.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_image001.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by ODNR’s Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.

Submitted by ODNR’s Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.