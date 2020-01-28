Urbana quilter accepted as contestant

Cassandra Ireland Beaver of Urbana has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Zoo Family Portrait, in the American Quilter’s Society’s QuiltWeek in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, March 25-27.

More than 200 quilts from 35 states and 14 countries are entered in this exhibit/contest. For more info, visit quiltweek.com or call 270-898-7903. The AQS is the largest quilting membership group in the world.

Zoo Family Portrait is Cassandra Beaver's quilt creation.

Submitted story

Information from American Quilter’s Society.

