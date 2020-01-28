Posted on by

Urbana quilter accepted as contestant

Submitted story

Zoo Family Portrait is Cassandra Beaver's quilt creation.

Zoo Family Portrait is Cassandra Beaver’s quilt creation.


Cassandra Ireland Beaver of Urbana has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Zoo Family Portrait, in the American Quilter’s Society’s QuiltWeek in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, March 25-27.

More than 200 quilts from 35 states and 14 countries are entered in this exhibit/contest. For more info, visit quiltweek.com or call 270-898-7903. The AQS is the largest quilting membership group in the world.

Information from American Quilter’s Society.

