Urbana quilter accepted as contestant

Cassandra Ireland Beaver of Urbana has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Zoo Family Portrait, in the American Quilter’s Society’s QuiltWeek in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, March 25-27.
More than 200 quilts from 35 states and 14 countries are entered in this exhibit/contest. For more info, visit quiltweek.com or call 270-898-7903. The AQS is the largest quilting membership group in the world.
Zoo Family Portrait is Cassandra Beaver’s quilt creation.
Beaver
Information from American Quilter’s Society.