Country duo to perform Saturday

MECHANICSBURG – On Saturday, Feb. 1, Springfield native turned Nashville singer-songwriter Leah Crose returns to the area to play a free show at MIXX165 in Mechanicsburg with friend and fellow country musician Alli Sarven. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Crose and Sarven are both from Springfield and are graduates of nearby Kenton Ridge High School.

Crose said she enjoyed participating in 4-H and raising horses in her youth and cherishes the memories of barrel racing at the Champaign County Fair. At age 14, she began playing guitar and shortly after she wrote her first song. Once her friends and family learned of her musical talents they began encouraging her to play more often, which spiraled into open mics, acoustic shows and collaborations with other artists.

Sarven’s musical journey began with a guitar given to her by her father. She taught herself to play and began singing for her roommates in college.

Since moving to Nashville, Crose has been introduced to the songs of talented writers such as Jason Isbell, Caitlyn Smith, Gregory Allan Isakov and Ashley McBride. Sarven’s inspirations stem from music that she listened to growing up, such as The Eagles, Journey, Pat Benatar and Fleetwood Mac. Contemporary artist Maren Morris is also a major influence for Sarven.

Crose moved to Nashville in November of 2016 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in a field unrelated to music. She said, “There wasnʼt a whole lot of planning before my move. It was mostly a gut feeling and a love for music that drove my decision. I was ready to put in the work.” Other than the music scene in Nashville, Crose enjoys the wilderness that surrounds the city. When Crose returns home she spends as much time as she can with her loved ones, but said no trip back is complete without a Schulerʼs donut and a trip to Crabillʼs for some hamburgers.

Leah Crose, shown here, will perform with Alli Sarven in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_leahcrose2.jpg Leah Crose, shown here, will perform with Alli Sarven in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. Submitted photos Alli Sarven, shown here, will join Leah Crose for a performance in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_allisarven.jpg Alli Sarven, shown here, will join Leah Crose for a performance in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Information courtesy of Brad Winner, MIXX 165, LLC.

Information courtesy of Brad Winner, MIXX 165, LLC.