The final meeting of the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC for 2019 was held December 26. CEO/President Janet Ebert has resigned and new officers were elected. Joe Rizzutti, (Vice President) was named as the CEO/President of the group. James Landenburg will serve as Vice President. Susan Evans, Secretary-Treasurer will continue in office. Remaining as Board of Director members will be Amanda McCall and Doug Williams.

Consultants Kim Snyder, Susan Tehan and Dan Walter agreed to serve the organization again. Ebert was named to the Board of Directors as ex-officio.

The CCCRP was founded as “The Heritage Project.” Sponsors in the efforts of this group are the Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution represented by Janet Ebert, Bullskin Trail Scout Troops and Cub Packs represented by Amanda McCall, and the Champaign County Historical Society, which is represented by Joe Rizzutti.

Purposes of the CCCRP include providing signage to unmarked cemeteries, cleaning up (with help from interested groups and persons) unkempt cemeteries, and noting veterans’ burials. The Champaign County Commissioners contribute the signage.

Meetings are commonly held at the Champaign County Historical Society on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 P.M. Persons interested in the groups’ efforts are always welcome at meetings and various activities.

Current plans for spring include finishing the work at the Rector-Gard cemetery, and responding to some other requests for help from the county. Members of the public are invited to join in these efforts. Please contact someone in the CCCRP or the sponsors to sign up.