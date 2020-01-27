The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association met for a Christmas luncheon at the Church of the Nazarene of Urbana on December 10th. The following officers were elected for 2020: President Ruth Hunsberger, Secretary Carol Nance and Treasurer Linda Stallsmith. The Executive Board includes the officers and Colvin Bear, Janet Ebert, Linda Fullerton, Karen Headlee, and Susan Millice.

The Triad High School Select Choir, directed by Paul Waibel, presented an interesting group of holiday songs. Celebrations of various kinds were represented in the music. The selections and the choir were well-received by the assembly.

Meeting dates for 2020 were provided. The CCRTA will meet on the second Tuesday of every other month at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of the Nazarene; the only exception being in August when the meeting will be on the 18th. Prospective members are always welcomed, and receive their meal free on their first visit.

The first meeting of CCRTA for 2020 will be held on February 11 at 11:00 A.M. at the Nazarene Church.

The topic will be NaCl the Salt Spa. Catering for the luncheon will be provided by Farmer’s Daughter.

Reservations should be made ahead for the luncheon.

Please call 937-605-3105.