Young musicians double down in winter

Local school bands and choirs have been preparing for concerts and adjudicated events. However, some members of these groups are working doubly hard, as they have been selected for various honors performance groups.

We would like to recognize those students of whom we have knowledge.

For the OMEA District 11 Honors Choir:

Graham High School:

Senior: Alleigha Botner

Juniors: Alexis Traylor, Miranda Nichols, Faith Smith

Sophomore: Amber Robeson

For the OMEA District 11 Honors Band:

West Liberty-Salem High School

Samantha Schwaderer, freshman flutist

Urbana High School

Clarinetists

Aidan Leonard, sophomore Principal Clarinetist

Lexi Marsh, freshman

Urbana Junior High School Honors Band

8th graders

Lanee Russell, clarinet

Riley Wallace, horn

7th graders

Andrew Chamberlain, trumpet

Alexis James, horn

Bella Talebi, flute

For the OMEA District Honors Jazz Band:

West Liberty-Salem High School

Isaac Riblet, trumpet

For The OHC Athletic Conference

Fine Arts Festival Honors Band

(usually upperclass students only):

The Festival will be held at 6 p.m. on February 11 at First Christian Church in Springfield.

Mechanicsburg students participating include upperclass musicians: Brooke Myers (clarinet), Ethan Edwards (trombone), Amber Brashears (trumpet), Libby Dean (trumpet), Aiden Bellford (Alto Saxophone), and by special invitation: sophomore Abby Gross (tuba) and freshman Caitlin Burchett (clarinet).

The Ohio State University School of Music also sponsors an Honors Band, featuring top high school musicians state-wide.

Last year Graham student Bailey Buell, trumpet, was selected for that honor.

This year Aidan Leonard from Urbana High School was chosen for membership.

We wish good luck to all of the local students participating in OMEA District 11 Adjudicated Events. You have spent many extra hours anticipating your performances.

You are to be congratulated for this effort beyond a school curriculum!

A belated “tip of the hat” to Brady Oder, Graham graduate 2019, who had a major part in “Spring Awakening” at

Wittenberg University in October/November. The musical direction was by Urbana University Choir Director David Weimer.

Congratulations to Graham 2019 graduate Bailey Buell, who “made the band” (was there ever any doubt — with her talent?) at Ohio University and performed in their many events.

Thanks to the band and choir directors and elementary music specialists who assist in providing names and performances for “The Music Stand.”