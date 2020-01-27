COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, January 28

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Wednesday, January 29

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Thursday, January 30

Tea Tasting and Movie: 2-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Taste tea with Judy Stoof and enjoy a movie

Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m. for all ages

OSU Alumni Club Book Discussion: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Champaign County Library. Tribe (On Homecoming and Belonging) by Sebastian Junger. Books to borrow at library. For info, Julie Balmer, 937-653-7401/ jbalmer@woh.rr.com

U.S. Census Bureau Application Session: 10 a.m.-noon, St. Paris Public Library, 127 E. Main St. Pre-registration required. Call 567-455-9240.

Friday, January 31

Early Bird Deadline: for tickets to “A Night 4 Winning,” WL-S Athletic Assn. Reverse Raffle on March 14 from 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Dinner catered, silent, live auctions. Tickets at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Monday, February 3

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Tuesday, February 4

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Wednesday, February 5

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at the Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center of Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty

Thursday, February 6

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Silo (Feeding the world comes at a cost): 6 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. RSVP by Feb. 3 to reserve seat by calling Andrea at 937-497-4347 or online at https://silourbana.eventbrite.com

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Friday, February 7

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Monday, February 10

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Tuesday, February 11

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Wednesday, February 12

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages