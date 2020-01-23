WL-S mock trial team excels

West Liberty-Salem’s mock trial team competed in the district tournament in Marion on Friday, January 17. West Liberty-Salem won the district tournament and moves on to the regional tournament on February 7. Lilly Keller and Cade Clerico won outstanding attorney awards and Naomi McGill won outstanding witness award. Pictured are (left to right floor) Trenton Douthwaite, Cade Clerico, Tyler Douthwaite, Kenny Harr; (second row) Logan Humphrey, Naomi McGill; (third row) Lydia Moell, Lilly Keller, Yagmur Bereket, Alex Burton, Isaac Lee, Jaelen Meeker, Maddie Hutton, Josie Kennaw.

