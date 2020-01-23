January Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem Schools are Hollie (Kaylah) Erwin and Matthew Loffing. Here are their comments.

Hollie (Kaylah) Erwin

PARENTS: Jerry Erwin and Rhonda Erwin

School Activities and Awards: Auxiliary, Musical, Spanish Club, Honor roll, NHS

If I were principal for a day: I would have a big pizza party for the school, and give high schoolers nap time and recess.

Favorite school memory: Going to Disney with the marching band for a whole week. Though it was exhausting, it was a lot of fun to hang out with my friends and ride a bunch of rides.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: They work very hard to provide for me and my sisters, and have given me a great life. I am forever grateful for all they have done for me, and what they continue to do for me. They’re great.

Lately, I have been reading: Honestly, I’m not a big reader. Though I wish I was more into it.

My advice to parents: When your child is struggling in a class, instead of putting a ton of pressure on them to get an A, be supportive and understand that it may take time for them to grasp an understanding of the subject.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret is not participating in the musical my freshman year. I love Peter Pan and it would’ve been a lot of fun.

Next year I will be: I plan on attending Edison State and working towards an associates degree in business, while working with my dad in the family business.

Matthew Loffing

PARENTS: Tad and Andra Loffing

School Activities and Awards: Basketball, Key Club, National Honor Society, Calc Club Co-President

If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school.

Favorite school memory: Winning January Senior of the Month.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My father

Because: He showed me how to work hard and how to persevere.

Lately, I have been reading: The newspaper.

My advice to parents: Push your kids to reach their full potential and to not settle.

My biggest regret: Not playing more sports and being involved with more extra-curricular activities.

Next year I will be: Going to Ohio State as an undecided major.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

