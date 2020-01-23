Graham parent charged with assault after incident with referee

ST PARIS – A Graham parent was charged by the St. Paris Police Department for assault and disorderly conduct in connection with allegedly head-butting referee Doug Thompson during a girls basketball game on Sunday.

James S. Trapp, 34, of Mad River Township, has been barred from attending future games due to the Dayton Metro Winter League’s no-tolerance policy for any physical abuse of players, coaches and officials.

Trapp is reportedly the father of one of the fifth grade girls who was playing for Graham Middle School against Troy Middle School on Sunday.

“There were some comments and remarks being made to the referee regarding some calls that he made,” St. Paris Police Chief Erica Barga said. “The parents were upset about that.”

“Dayton Metro has a zero tolerance policy for any physical abuse of players, coaches and officials in its league,” said Brett Bush, director for the Dayton Metro Winter League.

Trapp’s next date in court on both misdemeanor charges is Jan. 28 in Champaign County Municipal Court.