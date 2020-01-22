The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 6 at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana. Fourteen chapter members and one associate member were present.

Regent Snyder welcomed members to the annual Chapter Master Report session. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Becky Shultz and the American’s Creed was led by Claudia Foulk. The singing of the National Anthem was led by Joanna Woodburn.

President General’s Report: Judy Kathary highlighted goals for 2020 as stated by President General Denise Doring Van Buren. She asked that all DAR members make a 2020 personal resolution a commitment to be that spark that lights the fire to “Rise and Shine for America.”

National Defense Report: Judy Henson reported the amazing story of World War II WAVE Winifred “Winnie” Moore Breegle, born in Ohio in 1922. She learned the Navajo “Code Talker” language well enough to unerringly transmit over half of the more than 800 messages sent during the Battle of Iwo Jima. She recently received the Distinguished Citizen Medal from the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of Spring Hill, Tenn.

The Chaplain’s Report was given by Lana Seeberg.

Claudia Foulk asked for special prayers for members of our Armed Services, as well as their families, who recently were deployed for active duty with only 24 hours notice.

Secretary’s Report: The December minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks presented the Treasurer’s report. The report was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported the Chapter membership is 82 members and 3 prospective members. The group was saddened by the death of member Mary Robinson Hess on November 24, 2019.

New Business: A discussion was held regarding the clean-up of wreaths placed at Oak Dale Cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across America project. It was decided that this would be scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Volunteers are asked to meet at the garage location.

Linda Fullerton offered a proposal to sponsor a candidate for the Wings of Eagles Scholarship. It was seconded by Cassandra Wagner. Motion carried.

Business was concluded for the group to diligently complete the Chapter Master Report. The meeting was adjourned at 4:20 PM. Hostess for the afternoon were Kim Snyder, Kathy Detwiler, and Janet Ebert.

The next meeting will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church. Members are asked to bring cookies and sweets.

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

