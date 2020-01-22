Local Right to Life event held

On Sunday, January 19, 31 people came out for a Witness event — 25 on Monument Square and six at St. Mary’s church — to pray and witness against the Roe vs. Wade abortion decision of 1973. Since then, over 61 million babies have been aborted nationally. The Witness event was organized by Champaign County Right to Life.

The temperature was 17 degrees with a wind chill reducing it to 7 degrees. Attending were Revs. Matthew Lee (St. Mary’s) and Brian Wonn (First Baptist), and members of Grace Baptist, St. Mary’s, St. Michael’s (Mechanicsburg), Apostolic Sanctuary (Terre Haute), Sacred Heart (St. Paris), and North Hampton Community Church (Springfield).

The Witness event anticipated the Human Life Protection Act for unborn life, which will be introduced in the Ohio Statehouse by Rep. John Becker later this month.

Champaign County Right to Life can be contacted at 937-653-6745.

Pictured during the Witness event are Erin and Candace Stevenson, who assist the ministry of Pastor Aaron Samples at Grace Baptist Church. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_RTL.jpg Pictured during the Witness event are Erin and Candace Stevenson, who assist the ministry of Pastor Aaron Samples at Grace Baptist Church. Submitted story

Information submitted by David George.

