Fundraising continues for Splash Pad

WEST LIBERTY – A fundraiser last week at Brewfontaine in Bellefontaine raised another $562 for the Spray N Play Splash Pad to be installed at Lions Park in West Liberty. That brings funds from fundraisers, donations and grants to $92,000, according to Splash Pad Committee member Cindee Boyd.

Groundbreaking for the water feature is set for March 23, and opening day is planned for May 23.

The project was made possible through a $21,495 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant, a joint donation of $30,000 from The Peoples Savings and Loan Company of West Liberty and ColePak Inc. of Urbana, $5,000 grants from United Way of Logan County and the Mary Rutan Foundation and fundraisers.

The Spray N Play Splash Pad Committee has an account at The Peoples Savings and Loan Company for those who wish to donate to the project.

A Spray N Play Splash Pad is to be installed at Lions Park in West Liberty in March. Opening day is set for May 23. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_SplashPad.jpg A Spray N Play Splash Pad is to be installed at Lions Park in West Liberty in March. Opening day is set for May 23. Submitted illustration