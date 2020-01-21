Historical Society elects trustees

On Sunday, the Champaign County Historical Society elected to its board of trustees, back row from left, Hayla Parker, Dan Walter (past president), Terri Marratta (secretary), Joe Rizzutti, Gregory Harvey (president), Ken Wright (treasurer), Fred Krift, Charles Emory, Larry Headlee, front from left, Beth Adair (vice president), Dan Gilbert, Candy Gilliam, Bill Bean, not shown, Nancy Donohoe and Sarah Finch.

