M’burg receives big ‘thank you’

Several Union Township residents and trustees, along with Mechanicsburg’s mayor and fire department leaders, took delivery of a 2020 International/McCoy Miller EMS ambulance on Jan. 17 to replace a 13-year-old vehicle. The $223,000 addition was made possible by the Union Township trustees in a gesture of appreciation for years of EMS and fire services provided to township residents by the M’burg Fire Department. Shown are, back row from left, Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Robert Keene, Lt. Matt Bebout, Union Twp. residents Gary Coffee, Linda Gordon and Douglas Castle, Asst. Fire Chief Steve Castle, front from left, M’burg Mayor Benjamin Layne, Union Twp. Trustees Chuck Dooley, Ron Williams and Jim Virts, former M’burg Mayor Greg Kimball.

