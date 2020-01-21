COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, January 22
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Thursday, January 23
Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Census Application Session: 10 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana. Pre-Registration required by calling 567-455-9240.
Friday, January 24
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.
Woodstock Lions Chicken & Noodle Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock
11th Annual Soup & Bread Tasting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until soup lasts in Champaign County Library meeting room. Taste several varieties of soup and bread free of charge. Donations welcome. Friends of the Library event.
Monday, January 27
Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level
Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special session/work session about district’s future and personnel. Action may be taken.
Tuesday, January 28
Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library
Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Wednesday, January 29
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Thursday, January 30
Tea Tasting and Movie: 2-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Taste tea with Judy Stoof and enjoy a movie
Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library
Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m. for all ages
OSU Alumni Club Book Discussion: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Champaign County Library. Tribe (On Homecoming and Belonging) by Sebastian Junger. Books to borrow at library. For info, Julie Balmer, 937-653-7401/ jbalmer@woh.rr.com
Friday, January 31
Early Bird Deadline: for tickets to “A Night 4 Winning,” WL-S Athletic Assn. Reverse Raffle on March 14 from 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Dinner catered, silent, live auctions. Tickets at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Monday, February 3
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.
Wednesday, February 5
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at the Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.
Thursday, February 6
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.
Silo (Feeding the world comes at a cost): 6 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. RSVP by Feb. 3 to reserve seat by calling Andrea at 937-497-4347 or online at https://silourbana.eventbrite.com
Monday, February 10
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.
Wednesday, February 12
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.