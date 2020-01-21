COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, January 22

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Thursday, January 23

Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Census Application Session: 10 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana. Pre-Registration required by calling 567-455-9240.

Friday, January 24

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.

Woodstock Lions Chicken & Noodle Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

11th Annual Soup & Bread Tasting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until soup lasts in Champaign County Library meeting room. Taste several varieties of soup and bread free of charge. Donations welcome. Friends of the Library event.

Monday, January 27

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special session/work session about district’s future and personnel. Action may be taken.

Tuesday, January 28

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Wednesday, January 29

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Thursday, January 30

Tea Tasting and Movie: 2-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Taste tea with Judy Stoof and enjoy a movie

Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m. for all ages

OSU Alumni Club Book Discussion: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Champaign County Library. Tribe (On Homecoming and Belonging) by Sebastian Junger. Books to borrow at library. For info, Julie Balmer, 937-653-7401/ jbalmer@woh.rr.com

Friday, January 31

Early Bird Deadline: for tickets to “A Night 4 Winning,” WL-S Athletic Assn. Reverse Raffle on March 14 from 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Dinner catered, silent, live auctions. Tickets at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Monday, February 3

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Wednesday, February 5

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at the Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Thursday, February 6

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Silo (Feeding the world comes at a cost): 6 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. RSVP by Feb. 3 to reserve seat by calling Andrea at 937-497-4347 or online at https://silourbana.eventbrite.com

Monday, February 10

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Wednesday, February 12

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.