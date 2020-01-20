THEN & NOW – 127 N. Main St., Urbana

The “Then” photo, circa 1865, is of the three-story brick building at 127 N. Main St., the southeast corner of North Main and East Court streets in Urbana. The entrance to the building is not recessed; it is next to the sidewalk. The first floor of the building housed Lowry Drug Store. The people in front of the store include men with whiskers in top hats looking like Abraham Lincoln.

The second floor has a sign for Aetna Insurance Co., Charles B. Morgan, agent. Two men are leaning from open windows.

The third floor has a sign for W. L. Albright (photographer?). The print on it is indistinct. Harmony Lodge No. 8 F&AM met on the third floor of this building starting in 1838.

The “Now” photo shows TeaBaggers Restaurant in the same location. The restaurant opened in 1990. Prior to that, Stadler’s Men’s Store occupied the first floor of the building for several years.

Then – The Lowry Drug Store occupied the first floor of 127 N. Main St., Urbana, in 1865. Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Museum Now – TeaBaggers Restaurant has occupied the first floor of 127 N. Main St., Urbana, since 1990. Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Museum

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday- Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

