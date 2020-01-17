‘Friends’ to host Soup/Bread Tasting at library

The Friends of the Champaign County Library will host the 11th annual Soup and Bread Tasting on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the soup is gone. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.

The soups are homemade by Friends members and a few friends. There are usually at least 15 flavors of soup to taste. The breads, too, are varied, ranging from quick breads to yeast-based breads. As in years past, all recipes will be available to those who wish them.

The event is held in the Champaign County Library meeting room at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana. For more info, call the library at 937-653-3811.

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library.

