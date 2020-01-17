WL-S FFA’ers earn free jackets

West Liberty-Salem freshmen Kiersten Holtvoigt, Makenna Smith, Adam Stapleton and Travis Cropper received their first FFA Jackets free thanks to BECK’s Hybrids, a family-owned seed company that serves much of the midwest. Beyond its place in Official Dress, an FFA corduroy jacket is an article of faith, honor and pride. The jacket unifies members in a long-standing tradition and reminds them that they are part of something larger than themselves. Nine first year FFA members from WL-S have received scholarships from BECK’s hybrids in the past three years. Thousands of students apply every year for the scholarship.

