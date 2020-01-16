Posted on by

Urbana Students of the Month


Mohawk House’s Evan Upchurch was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.

Five Points House’s Brody Donahoe was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.


Toll Run House’s Kayden Jacobs was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.


Gutrudge House’s Lyza Forson was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.


