Urbana Students of the Month

Mohawk House’s Evan Upchurch was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.

Five Points House’s Brody Donahoe was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.

Toll Run House’s Kayden Jacobs was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.

Gutrudge House’s Lyza Forson was chosen as a January Student of the Month for outstanding academic achievement.