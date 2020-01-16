Mercy Health hosts ‘Evening Out for Heart Health’

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield kicks off February’s American Heart Month observance with “An Evening Out for Heart Health” on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave. in downtown Springfield.

The public is invited to enjoy dinner and a glass of wine, hear informative speakers and honor people who have made contributions to good heart health regionally.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guests can bid on silent auction items before the program starts at 6 p.m.

Cardiovascular nurse Megan Vaughn, RN, will serve as the event’s MC. The evening’s agenda includes:

– Dr. Faiq Akhter, Chief of Medical Staff for Springfield Regional Medical Center, will provide an overview of Mercy Health’s heart care program and the merits of the transaortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.

– A patient who benefited from the TAVR procedure will tell her story.

– Mercy Health will present the Heart Hero award to this year’s winner, who has gone above and beyond in providing excellent heart care to patients.

Tickets are $25 each or $175 for a table of eight. Tickets include dinner and a complimentary glass of wine.

Purchase tax-deductible tickets by Monday, Feb. 3, at the cashier’s office on the first floor of Springfield Regional Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Drive, Springfield, Ohio 45504, with cash or checks made payable to Mercy Health Foundation. Event proceeds benefit Mercy Health Foundation for Clark & Champaign Counties’ cardiovascular heart health education and awareness programs.

