Community Worship Service is Sunday

The Champaign County Ministerial Association is inviting residents from across the county to join together for a community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance service, Sunday, January 19, 3:30 to 5 p.m., at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., Urbana. The service will be preceded by fellowship time beginning at 3 p.m.

“In honor of the legacy of Dr. King, who gave his life as a champion of civil rights and equality for all, our community has gathered every year since 1987 to recommit to living out his ideals,” Rev. Michael C. Menefield, pastor of St. Paul AME Church of Urbana, said.

Rev. Menefield, who is coordinating Sunday’s service, said that Rev. Richard E. Gordon Sr. and Robert Holloway coordinated the first local celebration in 1987 at St. Paul AME. The previous year, Rev. Robert Thompson, then pastor of the church, was invited by Dr. King’s eldest daughter, Yolanda King, to sing at the first National Holiday Celebration of Dr. King. Holloway accompanied him on the trip.

Rev. Gordon’s daughter, Dr. Kimberly Brooks, said, “My father thought it was important to honor Dr. King for his mark in civil rights, and for people of all races, religion, economic background and societies to come together as one, just as Christ taught us.”

The theme of Sunday’s service is “Breaking Down the Walls.” The service will include a keynote message by Tray Huntsman, music by the Unity Gospel Choir and Unity Band, a proclamation by Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, and a call to action by Kyle Peters, pastor of Crossway Vineyard Church. Other pastors participating in the service include Dan Leiker of River of Life Church, Brian Wonn of First Baptist Church and president of the Champaign County Ministerial Association, Michael Freeman of Jerusalem Second Baptist Church and Jim Lillibridge of the Urbana United Methodist Church.

Information courtesy of the Champaign Ministerial Association.

