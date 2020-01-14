Urbana students compete in History Day contest

For the sixth year, Urbana Junior High students competed to represent the school district at the National History Day regional competition.

Local students competing were Isaac Johnson, Henry Harrigan, Andrew Webb, Alisabeth Upchurch and Malayna Melvin.

Over 350 students, 20 judges and numerous community members attended the exhibition. This year’s topic was “Breaking Barriers.”

Students spent two months researching and producing projects for this assignment. Fifty-five students were chosen to move on to the next level of competition. The Region 7 NHD Contest is March 7 at Piqua Junior High. In the past, Urbana has been well represented at the state level competition and sent student groups to the national competition in 2015 and 2019.

Andrew Webb’s project included an eye-catching message. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_IMG_9159-1-.jpg Andrew Webb’s project included an eye-catching message. Alisabeth Upchurch and Malayna Melvin researched Maude Collins, who served as sheriff of Vinton County. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_IMG_9167.jpg Alisabeth Upchurch and Malayna Melvin researched Maude Collins, who served as sheriff of Vinton County. Isaac Johnson and Henry Harrigan researched Honda for their History Day project. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_IMG_9168.jpg Isaac Johnson and Henry Harrigan researched Honda for their History Day project.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

