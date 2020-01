Urbana Downtown Merchants Association met Sunday, Jan. 12. Tasks accomplished were appointment of officers and coordination of events for the year 2020. Members are committed to promoting a positive retail experience for downtown Urbana shoppers. The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Let’s Eat Cake, 117 Scioto St. Our first 2020 event is “Stroll Down Lover’s Lane” to be offered Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8. 2020.

Submitted by the Monument Square District.

Submitted by the Monument Square District.