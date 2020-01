WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Key Club is hosting an Empty Bowls benefit dinner on Feb. 14 in the WL-S High School cafeteria. All are invited to the 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. event, which will include a meal consisting of a bowl of chili or chicken noodle soup, a roll, salad, dessert and bottled water.

Cost of the meal will be $5, and all proceeds will go to the West Liberty Cares food pantry and the Caring Kitchen in Urbana.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

