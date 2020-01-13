Mechanicsburg conducts fire training exercise

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department conducted fire training Saturday, Jan. 11, setting fire to a house at 11435 Rosedale Road owned by Woodland Farms of Mechanicsburg. Woodland Farms owner John Wing said the structure had sustained damage, making it an acceptable loss.

Orlando “Bus” Jones attended the Mechanicsburg Fire Department’s Jan. 11 training and watched the house in which he was born in 1923 be destroyed. Jones’ father started working for property owner Woodland Farms in 1917, and “Bus” officially retired from Woodland Farms in the 1990s, but continued to assist with part-time work until 2009, according to Woodland Farms owner John Wing. Jones now lives in Springfield.