Learn about aviation archaeology in Champaign County during a Jan. 19 program.

What happens when you combine a lifelong interest in aviation and history with the newfound hobby of metal detecting?

On Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., Adam Drain and his father, Frank, will visit the Champaign County Historical Museum to relate their discoveries of WWII-era aviation crash sites in Champaign County. The program will be preceded by a short (annual) business meeting.

The program is free to the public. The museum will be open before and after the event. It is located at 809 East Lawn Ave. in Urbana.

Adam, standing, and Frank Drain explore a crash site south of U.S. Route 36 just west of the Mad River. Adam’s brother, Kevin Drain, holds the camera. Frank Drain is one of the principals in the B-17 restoration project. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_Photo2.jpg Adam, standing, and Frank Drain explore a crash site south of U.S. Route 36 just west of the Mad River. Adam’s brother, Kevin Drain, holds the camera. Frank Drain is one of the principals in the B-17 restoration project. Submitted photos https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_Photo1.jpg Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum.

