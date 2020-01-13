Election Letters Policy

Letters to the Editor deadline for the March 17 primary election is Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. Such letters should be emailed to bburns@aimmediamidwest.com. Letters must be limited to 100 words. All letters must include name of writer, street/city address and phone number in order to be considered for publication.

Local entities with levies or tax issues on the ballot are entitled to one guest column speaking for the entire council/board/administration and must be limited to 300 words.

Letter-writing campaigns for any single issue or candidate are strongly discouraged and will be limited by the editor. Each letter will be considered for publication on its unique message and merits.

The editor reserves the right to provide any submissions to the Urbana Daily Citizen advertising department for possible pursuit of paid placement.