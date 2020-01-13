COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, January 14
Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)
Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees’ Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all who retired or will retire under Ohio Public Employment. Speaker is Marcia Bailey of CEP. Also, pension changes and possible changes will be discussed.
Jordan Staff in Urbana: Kirby Brandenburg, field rep for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), will be available at the Champaign County Library to meet with constituents 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Future of Farming: 5 p.m., Urbana University Student Center. Free event includes dinner. RSVP by calling Sellman Insurance Group, 937-653-1360, or visiting the event’s Facebook page.
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting for a work session in the MS/HS Media Center
Wednesday, January 15
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Thursday, January 16
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults
Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.
“World War II Memories”: 1 p.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Free lecture about the lives of the B-17 and B-24 heavy bomber crews who flew over Europe during WWII.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Friday, January 17
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building
Pajamas & Crafts Day at the Library: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon- 5 pm
Saturday, January 18
Chinese Lunar New Year Party: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18. Learn about Chinese Lunar New Year, make a craft, hear a story.
Community Breakfast at St. Paris Municipal Building: 9:30 a.m., all ages invited to make library craft
Monday, January 20
Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting
Tuesday, January 21
Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Wednesday, January 22
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Tuesday, January 23
Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Friday, January 24
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.
Woodstock Lions Chicken & Noodle Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock
Monday, January 27
Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level
Tuesday, January 28
Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library
Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Wednesday, January 29
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Thursday, January 30
Tea Tasting and Movie: 2-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Taste tea with Judy Stoof and enjoy a movie
Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library
Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m. for all ages