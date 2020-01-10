WL-S selling tickets for ‘A Night 4 Winning’

WEST LIBERTY – Jan. 31 is the early bird deadline for tickets to “A Night 4 Winning,” the 4th annual West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association Reverse Raffle, planned for 4:30-11 p.m. on March 14 in the Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. The fundraiser includes dinner catered by Lincoln & Main, beer and wine served by The Woodruff Farm, games, reverse raffle, silent auction and a live auction with auctioneer Todd Woodruff. The top cash prize is $5,000.

Tickets are $50 through Jan. 31, then increase to $55. Tickets and more info are available at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

