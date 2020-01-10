Mandatory area code use takes effect Feb. 8

As of Feb. 8, people in the 937 area code geographic area must use an area code number, preceded by “1” in some cases, according to information provided by CT Comm. This applies even to local calls. This is because Ohio’s 937 area code area will start sharing geographic space with the new 326 area code, which may be assigned to new numbers starting March 8.

CT Comm says callers not using an area code will be unable to complete calls and will hear recorded instructions to hang up and dial again using an area code.

Callers can begin using the new dialing procedure before Feb 8.

The 937 and 326 area codes generally cover the western region of the state serving communities such as Urbana, Dayton, Wilmington and Springfield.

CT Comm says the new area code was added to ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers.

In addition to changing dialing procedures, all services, automatic dialing equipment,and other types of equipment that are programmed to dial a 7-digit number will need to be reprogrammed to use the new dialing procedures. Some examples are life safety systems, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, etc. People also may want to check business stationery and advertising materials to ensure the area code is included.

The price of a call, coverage area and other rates and services will not change. What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911.

If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in communities, they will continue to be available by using just three digits.

For more information from CT Comm, call 937-653-4000, option 0, or access the following websites for more information: www.ctcomm.net or http://www.puco.ohio.gov.

This illustration shows the geographic area of the 937 and 326 area codes. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_AreaCode.jpg This illustration shows the geographic area of the 937 and 326 area codes.

Submitted story

Story submitted by CT Comm

