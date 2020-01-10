Urbana CC backdrop for TV show

Urbana Country Club will take center stage during an episode of “NFL Films Presents” — which will air on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 (Spectrum channel 317). It is also scheduled to air on FS1 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The episode will include the short film “Buckeye Boys,” which features Pro Football Hall of Famers Dick LeBeau and Paul Warfield and was filmed at Urbana Country Club during the Legends Golf Classic on July 21, 2019.

Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout is also featured in the episode.

“To have NFL Films do a piece on such great athletes as Paul Warfield and Dick LeBeau at Urbana Country Club was an honor for us to be a part of,” said UCC Director of Operations William Unger III. “It was exciting for us to host these gentlemen, the crew from NFL Films, along with the fundraising event that was held for the United Way (on July 21). I know our members and guests who were part of the experience really enjoyed it and had nothing but great things to say about having that up-close interaction with everyone involved. I hope we have the privilege of hosting events like this in the future.”

LeBeau and Warfield are both Ohio natives and both played football at Ohio State, though not at the same time.

The episode focuses on the special bond LeBeau and Warfield had on and off the field beginning in the early 1960s. At that time, LeBeau was a defensive back for the Detroit Lions and Warfield a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns.

Warfield was recently named one of the top 10 receivers on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

LeBeau, who grew up in nearby London, Ohio, has played rounds of golf at Urbana Country Club for over 60 years.

He was in attendance for the first Jack Nicklaus-Sam Snead exhibition match held at UCC in 1956.

Urbana Country Club is known as the Dye Original course since its first nine holes were designed and built in 1922 by “Pink” Dye, father of world-renowned golf course designer Pete Dye; the second nine was designed by P.B. Dye — who is Pete’s son — and opened in 1993.

This past fall, P.B.’s front nine underwent some renovations including new sand for the bunkers and the third and sixth greens were reworked.

Pete Dye died on Thursday at the age of 94.

