Ava Dixon wins WL-S Middle School spelling bee

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem held its middle school spelling bee on Tuesday. Eight 6th graders, six 7th graders and eight 8th graders were selected to participate after competing in classroom competitions in December 2019.

Seventh grader Ava Dixon was this year’s champion and “equator” was the winning word. Atticus Loudenback, 6th grade, was runner-up, and Abby Miller, 8th grade, came in third.

Winners from individual classes were sixth graders Elijah Christison and Naomi Cole, seventh graders Owen Barger and Caleb Hershberger, and eighth graders Grace Tomlin and Slade Merriman. Those students and other top performers from each class competed for the top spot.

Those competitors included 6th graders Brevin Louden, Dylan King, Mason Helms, Geneva Estep, Atticus Louderback and Sadie Paul; 7th graders Aidon Koons, Edie Keller, Isabella Hardwick and Ava Dixon; and 8th graders Grace Tomlin, Slayde Merriman, Zoey Kauffman, Maddie Cole, Sophia Hardwick, Abby Miller, Julia Wilson and Addie McCauley.

Curriculum Director Stacy Dunn was the moderator.

Spelling Bee Champion Ava Dixon will compete in an online vocabulary and spelling test in March against other champions throughout Ohio. This test determines whether she will compete in the state spelling bee in the spring.

From left are 7th grader Ava Dixon, champion; 6th grader Atticus Loudenback, runner-up; and 8th grader Abby Miller, 3rd place. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_spellers.jpg From left are 7th grader Ava Dixon, champion; 6th grader Atticus Loudenback, runner-up; and 8th grader Abby Miller, 3rd place. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.