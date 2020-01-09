COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, January 10
Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee: 9-10:30 a.m., Conference Room C, county community Center, South Main Street, Urbana
Mechanicsburg Village Council Safety Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 18 N. Main St.
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12
Saturday, January 11
Embroidery Machine Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.
Monday, January 13
Urbana Board of Education: 5:25 p.m. tax budget hearing; 5:30 p.m. 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular board meeting. Site: admin offices at 711 Wood St.
Tailgate Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Tailgate at the library before watching the College Football Championship Game.
Census Application Session: 9-11 a.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Pre-registration required by calling 567-455-9240.
Tuesday, January 14
Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)
Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees’ Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all who retired or will retire under Ohio Public Employment. Speaker is Marcia Bailey of CEP. Also, pension changes and possible changes will be discussed.
Jordan Staff in Urbana: Kirby Brandenburg, field rep for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), will be available at the Champaign County Library to meet with constituents 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Wednesday, January 15
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Thursday, January 16
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults
Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.
“World War II Memories”: 1 p.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Free lecture about the lives of the B-17 and B-24 heavy bomber crews who flew over Europe during WWII.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Friday, January 17
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building
Pajamas & Crafts Day at the Library: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon- 5 pm
Saturday, January 18
Chinese Lunar New Year Party: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18. Learn about Chinese Lunar New Year, make a craft, hear a story.
Community Breakfast at St. Paris Municipal Building: 9:30 a.m., all ages invited to make library craft
Monday, January 20
Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting
Tuesday, January 21
Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Wednesday, January 22
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Tuesday, January 23
Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Friday, January 24
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.
Monday, January 27
Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level
Tuesday, January 28
Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library
Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages