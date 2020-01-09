COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, January 10

Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee: 9-10:30 a.m., Conference Room C, county community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council Safety Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 18 N. Main St.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Saturday, January 11

Embroidery Machine Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.

Monday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: 5:25 p.m. tax budget hearing; 5:30 p.m. 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular board meeting. Site: admin offices at 711 Wood St.

Tailgate Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Tailgate at the library before watching the College Football Championship Game.

Census Application Session: 9-11 a.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Pre-registration required by calling 567-455-9240.

Tuesday, January 14

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees’ Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all who retired or will retire under Ohio Public Employment. Speaker is Marcia Bailey of CEP. Also, pension changes and possible changes will be discussed.

Jordan Staff in Urbana: Kirby Brandenburg, field rep for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), will be available at the Champaign County Library to meet with constituents 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Wednesday, January 15

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Thursday, January 16

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.

“World War II Memories”: 1 p.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Free lecture about the lives of the B-17 and B-24 heavy bomber crews who flew over Europe during WWII.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Friday, January 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Pajamas & Crafts Day at the Library: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon- 5 pm

Saturday, January 18

Chinese Lunar New Year Party: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18. Learn about Chinese Lunar New Year, make a craft, hear a story.

Community Breakfast at St. Paris Municipal Building: 9:30 a.m., all ages invited to make library craft

Monday, January 20

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting

Tuesday, January 21

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Wednesday, January 22

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Tuesday, January 23

Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Friday, January 24

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.

Monday, January 27

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level

Tuesday, January 28

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages