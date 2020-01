Congressman Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) staff will be in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 14 for constituent office hours.

Kirby Brandenburg, Jordan’s field representative, will be available to meet with constituents from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Library, located at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana.

Submitted story

Information from U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s office.

