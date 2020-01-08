Census Bureau seeks local workers

In coordination with the Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, the U.S. Census Bureau is hosting a second application session at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 13. A hiring recruiter from the Census Bureau will be present on this date from 9 to 11 a.m. to assist applicants with submitting applications for available positions with the Census Bureau for the 2020 Census.

Positions are available locally. In Champaign County, the pay rate for these positions is $16.50 to $18 per hour.

Pre-registration is required for this application session by calling 567- 455-9240.

Submitted story

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

Submitted by the city of Urbana.