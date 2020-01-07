TRIAD STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Triad High School’s Student of the Month of January is Ashtin Fauber. Here are her comments.
Parents: Derek and Jenni Fauber
School activities and awards: Basketball
If I were principal for a day: I would go around and make sure the students were actually learning and enjoying their classes.
People who have been an inspiration to me: My parents
Lately I’ve been reading: Lady Midnight
My advice to parents: Encourage your children to do what they want to do.
My biggest regret: Not playing Volleyball this year.
Next year I will be: Playing Volleyball and Basketball
Fauber
Submitted by the Triad school district.