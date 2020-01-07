TRIAD STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Triad High School’s Student of the Month of January is Ashtin Fauber. Here are her comments.

Parents: Derek and Jenni Fauber

School activities and awards: Basketball

If I were principal for a day: I would go around and make sure the students were actually learning and enjoying their classes.

People who have been an inspiration to me: My parents

Lately I’ve been reading: Lady Midnight

My advice to parents: Encourage your children to do what they want to do.

My biggest regret: Not playing Volleyball this year.

Next year I will be: Playing Volleyball and Basketball

Submitted by the Triad school district.

